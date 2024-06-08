Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $300.66 and last traded at $299.61. Approximately 771,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,047,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

