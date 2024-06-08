Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $657.76 and last traded at $657.56. 764,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,123,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 98.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 882,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,273,000 after purchasing an additional 153,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

