Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $36.03 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

