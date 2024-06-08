Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $440.04 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.26 and its 200-day moving average is $464.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

