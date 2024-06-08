Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.71.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.