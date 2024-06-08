American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of WESCO International worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WESCO International by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WCC opened at $176.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WCC

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,760,312 shares of company stock valued at $304,565,784. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.