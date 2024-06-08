8,950 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $83.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

