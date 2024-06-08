Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,823 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,590 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BUD opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

