McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.29.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

