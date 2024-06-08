ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of ChampionX worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHX stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

