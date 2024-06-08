Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $13,977,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

