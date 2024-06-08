Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,916 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,075,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,725,000 after buying an additional 201,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after buying an additional 466,511 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,422,000 after buying an additional 1,281,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.