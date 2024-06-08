Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

