WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of WEC Energy Group worth $342,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

