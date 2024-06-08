PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,154,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 883,413 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $345,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,582,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PG&E by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 984,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 243,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

