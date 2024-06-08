Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.31% of AvalonBay Communities worth $348,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

AVB opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

