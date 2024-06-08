CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.57% of CrowdStrike worth $350,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,036,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $218,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $349.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.63 and its 200-day moving average is $297.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

