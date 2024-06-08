Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 173,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $351,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 135,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 119,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.