Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,530 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $365,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,201,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,696,000 after purchasing an additional 269,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $142.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a market cap of $641.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $143.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.