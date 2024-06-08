IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,017 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of IQVIA worth $383,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $383,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $102,982,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1,225.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after purchasing an additional 296,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2,765.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IQV opened at $219.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
