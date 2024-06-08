Northern Trust Corp Sells 952,293 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,713,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Exelon worth $384,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

