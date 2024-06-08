Northern Trust Corp Has $623.57 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of AON worth $623,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day moving average is $306.01. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.