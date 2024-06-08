Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $137.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

