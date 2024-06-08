Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,999,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

