Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,344 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kenvue by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

