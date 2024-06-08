FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 64.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $409.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.95. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

