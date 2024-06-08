Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 5,703 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $434.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

