Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 39,079 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centene by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,404,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Centene by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

