American International Group Inc. Sells 3,917 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $112.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.