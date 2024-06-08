Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,959 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

