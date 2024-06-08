Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 739.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,934,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

