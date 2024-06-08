Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 417,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $98.64 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.