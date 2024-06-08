Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 486,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Halliburton worth $315,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 237.6% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 799,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

