Northern Trust Corp Sells 402,002 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,414,783 shares of the company's stock after selling 402,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp's holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $321,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,174 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 114,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $31.64 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

