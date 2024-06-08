Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,604,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $337,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $226.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.