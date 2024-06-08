CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,718,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of CoStar Group worth $324,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.21 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

