Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,460,948 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.52% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $325,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,786,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

