Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.48

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at C$11.91 on Friday. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of C$8.09 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of C$860.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.94.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aura Minerals will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

