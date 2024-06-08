Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,703 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $328,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.