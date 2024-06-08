Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,703 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $328,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ON opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
