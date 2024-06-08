Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Ferguson worth $311,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.94. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

