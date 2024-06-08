Sabine Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.538 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SBR opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $973.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

