iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $307,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,174,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,044,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $303.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $304.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

