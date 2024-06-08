Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.96. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.69. The firm has a market cap of C$492.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.19 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

