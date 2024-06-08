Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Atlassian worth $337,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $163.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

