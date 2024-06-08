InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

InterDigital has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,999 shares of company stock valued at $196,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

