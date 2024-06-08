Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.898 per share by the bank on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Bancolombia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

