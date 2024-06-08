Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Virco Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virco Mfg. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

