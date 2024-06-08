Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $590.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.