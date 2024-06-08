Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$34.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.03.

Get Saputo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.