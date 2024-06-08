Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Saputo Stock Performance
TSE SAP opened at C$29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.28 and a twelve month high of C$34.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
