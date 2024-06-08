First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,058,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $262.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $264.30. The stock has a market cap of $394.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

